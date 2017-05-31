St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

An aerial view of north St. Pete Beach in 1940 shows the Corey Causeway bridge on the right side, and the original Gulf Beach Bank at 75th Avenue and Gulf Blvd. This is the core of the present Bank of America, which was built by William Macadoo in 1928. He never opened a bank, but instead lived on the top floor, became a real estate agent and was well known as part of the history of the beach community.
The city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.