St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

The original Pass-A-Grille Yacht Club, located at 2301 Pass-A-Grille Way, was built in 1934. It grew over the years with several additions, a newer clubhouse, more docks and more members with an outstanding history of yacht and boat races. The club became a part of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, and, today, is still a community-based club as boating activities continue.

The city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.