St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

The old Plaza Beach Hotel at 26th and 24th Avenues and Pass-A-Grille Way after it was damaged in the 1921 hurricane. It was never rebuilt but its heritage remains a high point of establishing the island community’s claim to becoming a resort area. The hotel’s servants quarters still remain and is now known as The Butler House on 26th Avenue and Sunset Way. The property has been through several refurbishings and has become a condo group of nine units.

The city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.