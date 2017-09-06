St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

Pictured is a bi-plane piloted by Tony Jannus, who became the world’s first airline pilot in 1914 and the chief pilot for Benoist Aircraft Company. Together, the Benoist Company and Jannus set distance, passenger and speed records, garnering newspaper headlines around the world. Jannus would land on the beach at Pass-a-Grille and bring mail and supplies to early islanders and was always welcomed by a crowd.

The city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.