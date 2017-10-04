St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

The Gulf Beaches Elementary School when it first opened. St. Johns Catholic Church is visible in the upper left of the photograph. Gulf Beaches Elementary absorbed the Sunshine School students when it closed in 1975. The school, located at 8600 Boca Ciega Drive, now operates as a media center school and has students from St. Pete Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.

The city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.