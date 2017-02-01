St. Pete Beach Celebrates History

T
Bathers on Pass-a-Grille beach in 1910 would take a steamboat from Gulfport over Boca Ciega Bay, dock at the 8th Street pier, enjoy a shore dinner for 50 cents at Lizotte’s Hotel, then walk to Page’s Pavilion (where the Hurricane sits now), rent a bathing suit and take a swim.
he city of St. Pete Beach and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum in Pass-A-Grille are celebrating the city’s 60th
anniversary and the 100th anniversary of the museum building this year. To help commemorate the history of St. Pete Beach, the Gabber
is running a historical photo every month throughout 2017, courtesy of the Gulf Beaches History Museum.