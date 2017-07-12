St. Pete Beach Celebrates its 60th at the Don

Did you know that St. Pete Beach’s original name was Long Beach Sewer District?

Needless to say, it didn’t last long. The moniker was not a big draw for tourists, which were the area’s main industry when residents voted to merge five different communities into one municipality on July 9, 1957.

That was one of the many fascinating facts in the history of St. Pete Beach narrated by local historians Lance Peterson and Michael Heerschap during a champagne brunch Sunday, July 9 at the iconic Pink Lady – the Don Cesar hotel – to mark the city’s 60th birthday. The lunch was the highlight of half a dozen birthday events being held throughout 2017 (for more information visit stpetebeachtoday.com/60th-anniversary-st-pete-beach).

Guests at the well-attended event in the hotel’s King Charles Room also enjoyed a delicious buffet, heard from Mayor Al Johnson – who described the city as a “paradise” – and sang “Happy Birthday” as city officials blew out the candles on a birthday cake.

Also, the “Best of St. Pete Beach” awards were presented. The winners were, for best large business: TradeWinds Island Grand Resort; best small business: Barracuda Deli Cafe; best beach bar: The Drunken Clam; best ice cream: Larry’s; best hotel: Plaza Beach Hotel; best place for breakfast: Seahorse Restaurant; best lunch spot: Willy’s Burgers & Booze; best dinner venue: Snapper’s Sea Grill; best retail shop: Bamboozle; and best live music: Jimmy B’s Beach Bar.

The award winners were chosen by means of a survey conducted by the city of St. Pete Beach via its website, social media site, city weekly newsletter, emails and SPB Connect app. Over 600 people responded to the survey, according to Recreation Director Jennifer McMahon.