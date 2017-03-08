St. Pete Beach City Update

Pass-A-Grille Way Reconstruction, Phase II

Mike Clarke, the St. Pete Beach public services director, is holding weekly community meetings on Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Warren Webster Building regarding the Pass-A-Grille Way reconstruction project, as Phase II begins, for those who have questions or concerns or want to find out more information. Those who cannot attend the meetings can contact Clarke at 727-363-9224 or by email at mclarke@stpetebeach.org. Updates on the project can be found at stpetebeach.org/pass-a-grille-way-reconstruction-1.html.

Phase II includes conduit installation and storm and sanitary sewer installations and drainage outlets. Detours will be shifting according to work progress and intermittent traffic delays continue.

Potable Water System Repair

Beginning on March 13, Pinellas County Utilities will be repairing the potable water system in and around the intersection of 75th Ave. and Blind Pass Road, requiring significant lane closures. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

Commission Meetings Update

The commission approved unanimously to enter into a purchase agreement with Progressive Environmental Services, Inc. in the amount of $112,191 for pumping of the wastewater system to facilitate cleaning of blocked and surcharged wastewater trunk lines.

The commission also unanimously approved a final reading and public hearing action item providing for a supplemental appropriation for fiscal year 2017, amending this year’s budget to close out additional projects from last year in the areas of general, wastewater, reclaimed water, stormwater and capital improvement funds. The first reading was held at the city commission meeting on February 14 and approved unanimously at the February 28 city meeting.

“The good news is we brought money forward from last year so we have extra money to spend on these projects,” said Mayor Schechner.

City Manager Wayne Saunders reported there will be extra beach patrol beginning this month through Labor Day weekend provided by the sheriff’s department to patrol beach areas.

The March dates for city commission meetings are March 13 and March 28. The first commission meeting in March will be held on Monday, March 13 instead of the usual Tuesday evening due to the municipal election on March 14.