St. Pete Beach City Update

State Representative Peters Requests State Funding for Sewer Problems

State Representative Kathleen Peters, a Republican from Treasure Island, filed two bills this month with the State of Florida aimed at helping pay for improvements to the sanitary sewer system in St. Pete Beach after the city sought assistance.

“Before session each year I ask cities in my district what their needs are and what I can bring home. It is no secret that my top priority has been the wastewater and stormwater systems across our state, so without question I submitted their request and plan to bring them money home,” said Peters.

According to Peters, “$2.5 million is the requested amount for St. Pete Beach. The city of St. Pete Beach plans to put up $9.5 million of their own money. So, if successful, the state will contribute about 20% this year.”

City Commission

At the January 10 city commission meeting, the commission authorized city manager Wayne Saunders to enter into two separate purchase agreements for pumping of the wastewater system in order to facilitate cleaning of blocked and surcharged wastewater trunk lines in the total amount of $26,225.

At the same meeting, the Final Reading and Public Hearing of the ordinance for a temporary moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries was approved unanimously by the commission. According to City Attorney Andrew Dickman, the approval will allow for a 180-day moratorium to further review the effects of the recently enacted law.

The next city commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14.

Mayor’s Chat

The first Mayors Chat of 2017 is scheduled for Thursday, February 2 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the upstairs conference room at the St. Pete Beach City Hall. Residents are invited to discuss ideas, questions and comments with Mayor Deborah Schechner and City Manager Wayne Saunders.

March 14 Municipal Election

District 3 and District 4 voting sites for the March 14, 2017 municipal election will be consolidated and take place at the Warren Webster Community Center. Further information will be forwarded to voters in these districts by the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office.

An introductory Q&A with the candidates for the position of mayor-commissioner will appear in the February 9 issue of the Gabber.