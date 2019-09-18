Stella’s New Home is Official

It was mid-August when one of Gulfport’s most cherished brunch spots, Stella’s, relocated two blocks down the road to a larger location at 2914 Beach Blvd. S. On September 14, at 9:30 a.m., Stella’s commenced the official grand opening of the new location with a ribbon cutting led by owner Barbara Banno. “I’m so happy to finally be here,” said Banno. “We’re so thankful.” Stella’s fanatics and first timers celebrated the occasion with champagne samplings and small bites. According to Banno, she moved her nun-themed café down Beach Boulevard South for a roomier atmosphere, and guests can still enjoy the same menu items in a more sun-lit, spacious spot.