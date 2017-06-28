Strong Turnout for Mayor’s Pride Ride

To help kick off Pride Weekend, Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson hosted a bike ride on the evening of Friday, June 23. Nearly 40 residents decorated themselves and their bikes and took part in the Pride Ride, which commenced at the Gulfport Historical Museum and consisted of a 30-minute tour of the city before ending at the downtown waterfront, where participants enjoyed beverages and camaraderie. “Everyone deserves the same chances, without discrimination against being who they were born to be,” Henderson wrote in his June 22 Gabber column announcing the Pride Ride. “The battle for equality is a battle for a kinder, more equitable society, which is beneficial for everyone, and that battle should belong to all of us.”