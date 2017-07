The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society held free ukulele classes for children ages 7 to 11 this week at the Gulfport Public Library. Pictured here, instructor Landis Braddock teaches kids and their parents how to tune their ukuleles. The Tampa Bay Ukulele Society, which has nearly 1,800 members across the region, loaned out ukuleles to class participants during the week so they could practice at home.