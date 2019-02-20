At just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, the partly cloudy skies over the western edge of St. Petersburg broke open for a few moments to reveal the rising Full Super Snow Moon, which was the biggest one of 2019. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the super moon appeared about seven percent larger than an average full moon and was 15 percent brighter than what keen observers will see the rest of the year. This was because the moon was at its closest orbit point to Earth. The label “Snow Moon” is based on the fact that February is typically the snowiest month in the United States, according to data from the National Weather Service. Photo by Debbie Wolfe.