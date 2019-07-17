Surf’s Up for Autism Awareness
Posted by: Abby Baker
in Kids, St. Pete Beach
July 17, 2019
Moose Brown, the director of Surfers for Autism, hit the water with JJ Arroyo, 8, at the 9th Annual Suncoast Surf & Beach Festival on Saturday, July 13. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pass-a-Grille Beach was filled with surfers and children with disabilities enjoying the waves. “We want to eliminate the stigma for families on the spectrum,” Brown said. “We’re really like a tribe.”
Surfer Lindsay Lord showed Bryant Herron, 9, the ropes at the Saturday, Surfers for Autism event. The free, all-day festival hit St. Pete Beach while on a summer tour through Florida. “We even have had participants with disabilities who are now volunteers,” Brown said. “Surfing is very therapeutic for them.”
Surfers for Autism Director Moose Brown stands with volunteers Jason Balazzols and Andres Mateo. The event served free hot dogs and hamburgers and provided live music to Pass-a-Grille Beach.