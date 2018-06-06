Table, Chairs Upcycle Wins JITT Flip Award

After a two-week rain delay, and a downtown street closure due to the Gulfport Grand Prix, the annual Junk-in-the-Trunk (JITT) Flip contestants raised a total of $187.50 for the non-profit Gulfport Neighbors Friday, June 1.

At a recent recycling event in Gulfport, 14 contestants paid for 15 JITT Flip entries at $10 each to total $150, said co-event “dreamer upper” Angela Lagan of Gulfport. Karen Love of Gulfport is the other co-event organizer. JITT Flip is Gulfport’s version of the popular HGTV network series “Flea Market Flip.”

On the evening of the sale portion of the competition, contestants vied for the top sale price to win bragging rights and a custom trophy made from recycled items. In addition, 25 percent of each sale went to Gulfport Neighbors. On June 1, between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., two items sold totaling a $37.50 donation to the charity. Individual contestants are allowed to keep the remaining portions of their sales to cover their entry fees and time, said Lagan.

“The street closure that was part of the boat race hurt us” with less foot traffic during First Friday Art Walk, said Lagan.

Veteran JITT Flip contestant Denise Stolz of Gulfport won with a top sale of $100 for a table and two chairs. In last year’s competition, she sold two items but did not win the top sale.

Amanda Mortenson of Gulfport was able to sell two of her four graffiti folding chairs for $50, resulting in $12.50 for the charity.

In an effort to increase sales chances for the remaining contestants, Lagan partnered with Mike Fagan, owner of the nearby Gulfport Beach Bazaar. For seven days, Fagan is donating free floor space in his shop to showcase the unsold items, with 25 percent of each JITT Flip sale going to the non-profit.

Last year, the top sale during the competition was also $100, so “that seems to be the magic number,” said Stolz.