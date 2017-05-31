“Team Jude” Gathers to Aid Ailing Toddler

O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille kicked off the long holiday weekend while supporting a good cause when it hosted a Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) fundraiser on Saturday, May 27, for Jude Ward, the 2-year-old son of Gulfport natives Josef and Nicole Ward. Jude is suffering from an advanced form of cirrhosis and needs a liver transplant. At the event, family and friends clad in “Team Jude” T-shirts sold raffle tickets to the hundreds of residents who showed up for the fundraiser, which ran from 4 to 7 p.m. and included plenty of food, drinks, live music and fantastic raffle prizes. Pictured here, in front from left, are Jude’s grandmother, Diane Niendorf; his aunt, Michelle Bernier; his grandfather, Steve Niendorf; and event organizer Jen Dorosh. Behind them are the rest of the “Team Jude” volunteers who helped out at the fundraiser. To date, the COTA campaign for Jude has raised more than $28,000 toward its $50,000 goal, and Dorosh says she expects that to increase by $16,000-$17,000 when all the proceeds from the O’Maddy’s event are collected and tabulated. For more information and to donate online, visit COTAforJudeW.com.