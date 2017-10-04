Teen Council Wins Statewide Award

The eight members of Gulfport’s Teen Council participated in the inaugural statewide photo competition sponsored by the Florida League of Cities and won 3rd place for their image of the artwork in Clymer Park. The group won two trophies, a check for $100 and recognition in the league’s magazine and social media resources.

Their accomplishment was also recognized during the October 3 city council meeting. Pictured from left: Councilmember Michael Fridovich; Mayor Sam Henderson; Mark Sittig, Florida League of Cities membership manager; Cameron Althaus, Teen Council treasurer and photographer; Katelyn Latragna, Teen Council member; Councilmember Christine Brown; Maria Gutierrez, Teen Council advisor; and Councilmember Yolanda Roman. Not pictured: Vice Mayor Daniel Liedtke. “The reason why we love Clymer Park is because of its art walk trail,” said Althaus in his competition statement. “Every day, you can walk the trail and look at amazing artwork by Gulfport residents. It’s a real eye catcher and we’re sure you’ll love it as much as we do.”