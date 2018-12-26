Teenager Dies in Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating the death of Destiny Loper, 17, who was killed in an accidental shooting while driving.

The incident took place on Sunday, December 23, at 3:15 a.m. while Loper and suspect Jessica Perry, 21, were in a moving car near Central Avenue and 58th Street.

“They haven’t given us any specify details regarding who was driving the car and who was in the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Sandra Bentil. “We won’t know until after the investigation.”

According to St. Petersburg police, Loper was driven to the nearest police department on Central. She died from her wounds soon after, police said.

“She was driven to an area behind the police station, and then an officer was flagged down,” Bentil said.

Perry was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter, according to police reports.

She is currently released on bond.