Thanksgiving Volunteers in the Turkey Spirit

A holiday tradition continued this year with a full Thanksgiving dinner served at Gulfport’s Senior Center on Wednesday, November 15.

“About 120 people” total enjoyed the holiday meal at either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. with Broadway show-tunes-style entertainment at 2:30 p.m., said Jerryanne Hindman, office manager for the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation.

The foundation was in charge of organizing the entire event. Advance tickets were $15 each.

The meal consisted of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, orange walnut cranberry salsa and pie. For the second year in a row, the caterers of the Grand Villa of St. Petersburg assisted living facility donated and prepared the holiday food in addition to providing two staff members for the event.

“They are a big supporter of the Senior Center,” said Hindman.