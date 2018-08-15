The First Day Back
Posted by: Debbie Wolfe
in Community, Gulfport, Kids
August 15, 2018
2018-08-15
Charlotte Johnson of St. Petersburg, right, was at Gulfport Elementary School on Monday, August 13 to talk with the two top administrators because it was the first day back to school for her two children who are in second and third grade. Both children have been attending the school for two years. “It’s exciting for the kids,” she said. Pictured from left are Assistant Principal Neala Jackson and Principal Jess Hathaway.
First grader Michael Ricks of Gulfport, left, said he is feeling “good” and ready for his first day of school on Monday, August 13 at Gulfport Elementary School thanks in part to his dad, Gulfport Police Officer Brandon Ricks. Over the summer, Michael read books, completed workbooks and practiced his numbers with flash cards, said Brandon. The Power Rangers backpack contains “pencils with erasers on them and a book,” said Michael. “It will be fun for him,” said Brandon. “He has a good teacher.”
David Dixson of St. Petersburg stands with his two daughters in front of Gulfport Elementary School on Monday, August 13 to help Da’Myra, 7, center, begin her first day of second grade. “It’s going to be awesome,” she said. She knows that because she has the same gifted program teacher as last year. Da’Myra even knows what her career is going to be. “I want to be a veterinarian,” she said. Her sister, Laila, 2, was also on hand to lend support. “We’re excited,” said David. “We’re headed for another great year.”