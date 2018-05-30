The How-To for the Gulfport Grand Prix

Ready, set, race. The Gulfport Grand Prix returns for a second year in downtown Gulfport, with Formula One racing boats from the US and Canada in Boca Ciega Bay on June 1 through 3, on Shore Boulevard, from 54th to 58th Streets South. The public pit area, which will be open to the public, will be at the Gulfport Recreation Center, along with the Antique boat show. Pleasure boat displays and vendor booths will line Shore Boulevard. Beach Boulevard will serve as the main entrance and parking shuttle drop off area for the event.

Headed to the festivities? Here’s the rundown on parking and more for the aquatic showdown.

According to the Gulfport Grand Prix website, racegoers can park at the following locations on both Saturday and Sunday and take a free shuttle to the races:

Ted Phillips Wood Ibis Park, 58th St. S. and 28th Ave. S

Gulfport Library, 5501 28th Ave. S.

Multipurpose Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S.

Gulfport Historical Museum, 5315 28th Ave. S.

Gulfport City Hall, 2401 53rd St. S.

Holy Name Church’s Grass Lot, 5800 15th Ave. S.\

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S.

Hoyt Field, 5690 23rd Ave. S.

Empty lot behind Wells Fargo Bank, 2000 49th St. S.

Handicapped parking will be accessible on 31st Ave South. Vendors can park at the Gulfport Municipal Marina at 4630 29th Ave. South. Additionally, valet parking through Courtesy Valet will be available for $12 per vehicle. Cars will be parked by valet workers on 58th Street South.

The event is free to the public. VIP tickets are $45 and include covered seats on the Williams Pier and the point on both Saturday and Sunday, plus four drinks and one lunch. Some proceeds for the event will be donated to the Michael J. Yakes Foundation (mygulfportfoundation.org).

Tickets can be purchased online at omaddys.com or in person at O’ Maddys Bar and Grille, St. Pete Boat and RV Storage, or the Grand Prix office at 700 49th St. S.

More information at gulfportgrandprix.com.