Thistle the Terrier: Halloween Edition

Posted by: Abby Baker in Gulfport, Pets October 23, 2019

Gary Graham and Thistle, his fuzzy Scottish terrier companion, gave Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard South a sampling of Halloween spirit this Saturday, October, 19. With a doggy grin, the friendly canine greeted passersby in a spooky-themed wagon. “I just like to share her. She has a gift of entertaining people,” Graham said. “We decorate Thistle for all the seasons, and she jumps in the wagon herself.” According to Graham, he trucks the tiny vehicle and dog all over Pinellas County, just to spread smiles. 

