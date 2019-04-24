Tierra Verde Car Show Rolls into Town

From vintage Cadillacs to state-of-the-art Mustangs, the 8-Annual Classic Car & Truck Show and Taste of Tierra Verde excited car lovers on Saturday, April 20.

Right in the downtown Tierra Verde at 1110 Pinellas Bayway S., nearly 125 vehicles were on display.

“It was a great turnout,” said Sharon Rastello, president of the Tierra Verde Business Association. “It was breezy, and everyone had a wonderful time.”

Food trucks, snow cone booths and music by DJ Tommy Tunes were featured alongside the gleaming vehicles and their owners.

“We always come out for this one,” said attendee Heidi Ferry. “It’s a fun little thing.”

Tierra Verde Business Partnership partnered with Premium Productions to create the event, and event organizers said the turnout was in the hundreds.

“Of course, we plan to do this every year,” Rastello said.