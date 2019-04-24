Tierra Verde Car Show Rolls into Town

F
Steve Haigler stands next to his prized possession, a 1955 “sky blue” Chevy. “It’s hot cars and good people,” said Haigler. “I love coming to this every year.”
rom vintage Cadillacs to state-of-the-art Mustangs, the 8th
-Annual Classic Car & Truck Show and Taste of Tierra Verde excited car lovers on Saturday, April 20.
Right in the downtown Tierra Verde at 1110 Pinellas Bayway S., nearly 125 vehicles were on display.
“It was a great turnout,” said Sharon Rastello, president of the Tierra Verde Business Association. “It was breezy, and everyone had a wonderful time.”
Food trucks, snow cone booths and music by DJ Tommy Tunes were featured alongside the gleaming vehicles and their owners.
“We always come out for this one,” said attendee Heidi Ferry. “It’s a fun little thing.”
Tierra Verde Business Partnership partnered with Premium Productions to create the event, and event organizers said the turnout was in the hundreds.
“Of course, we plan to do this every year,” Rastello said.
Corey Anderson goes in for some 50s inspired fast food at the Annual Classic Car & Truck Show and Taste of Tierra Verde event on Saturday, April 20. “I love all the cute, colorful cars,” said Anderson. “It’s very vintage.”
The 8th annual Tierra Verde Car & Truck Show attracted nearly 100 shining vehicles to the downtown Tierra Verde parking lot at 1110 Pinellas Bayway South.