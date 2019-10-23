Tierra Verde Joins the Local Market Scene

If you’re on your way to Fort DeSoto some Sunday morning between October and March, you might have to factor in some time to make a stop at one of the latest arrivals in a long list of area markets. The Tierra Verde Sunday Morning Market made its debut this month, with its array of vendors setting up shop between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in a downtown Tierra Verde parking lot at 1110 Pinellas Bayway S. As organizer Hunter Grose explains, the market offers “wearable works, collectibles and tasty treats,” as well as live local music each week. Selling everything from lobster rolls to reusable straws, from custom cornhole sets to original paintings, the market in Tierra Verde offers its own take on the local, open-air market scene just about anywhere in the area and on almost every day of the week. The selection in and around the St. Pete area is diverse, and having so many markets of varying vibes and sizes just means there’s always something for everyone. A longstanding institution, the St. Petersburg Saturday Morning Market, with its average of 10,000 visitors on a typical Saturday, has the distinction of being the largest market in the southeast. Meanwhile, a smaller affair like the monthly Crafty Fest at the Grand Central District’s Art Pool Gallery specializes in local art, handmade jewelry and vintage offerings.

The Gabber has rounded up a round up a selection of many of the best weekly and monthly markets operating in and around our area.

Brocante Vintage Market

First Saturday and Sunday of each month (but only 2 more until the market closes forever!). Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2200 2nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg

Corey Avenue Sunday Market on St. Pete Beach

Every Sunday (October to May) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 300 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach

Crafty Fest

Monthly, September to June. Closed for the months of July and August. Art Pool Gallery, 2030 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Dunedin Downtown Market

Every Friday and Saturday (November to June) from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. John L. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St., Dunedin

Gulfport Tuesday Fresh Market

Every Tuesday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (October to April) and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (May to September). 3101 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport

Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market

Every Sunday (November to April) from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores

Oldsmar Flea Market

Every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 180 Racetrack Rd., Oldsmar

St. Petersburg Saturday Morning Market

Every Saturday (October to May) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Every Saturday (June to August) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Al Lang Stadium (October to May) and Williams Park (June to August), St. Petersburg

Safety Harbor Market on Main

Every Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 401 Main St., Safety Harbor

The Seminole Wednesday Market

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. City of Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St., Seminole

Tierra Verde Sunday Morning Market

Every Sunday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1110 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde

Treasure Island Open Air Market

Fridays (December to April) from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 104th Ave. and Park Place, Treasure Island