Tiny Home, Big Heart﻿

Mark Crouch of St. Petersburg showcases a tiny home he built over the past year with two other family members on top of a 6’ x 12’ trailer he pulls with a three-quarter ton, full-size F150 pick up. “Everything is stock” from area home improvement and discount stores, he said. “We designed it for what we thought we would like after looking at tiny homes at last year’s festival.” Crouch’s example was one of over 30 homes showcased at the second-annual Tiny Home Festival sponsored by LocalShops1 of Gulfport at the St. Petersburg College Allstate Center facility in St. Petersburg, 3200 34th Street S., on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24. Crouch’s home weighs about 3,200 pounds, the total cost was about $6,000 and it took the team about six months to build it in their spare time. Crouch uses it to house overnight guests at his home and for weekend camping trips to Ft. DeSoto. He said, “You can stay on the water like you’re rich!”