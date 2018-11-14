Tiny Homes for Vets Breaks Ground

On Monday, November 12, a vision became reality when ground was broken at 3516 3rd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg where the first house will be built as part of the Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans Project. In addition to St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, pictured on the right holding a shovel, two Gulfport dignitaries attended. John Riesebeck, owner of Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ served up a free hot lunch to about 75 attendees and District 69 State Representative Elect Jennifer Webb offered her support. “Securing housing for those low-income veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country is so important because it brings a kind of stability that nothing else can for those who have been marginalized,” said Webb. The project is a collaboration between the non-profit Celebrate Outreach group and the University of South Florida’s School of Architecture and Community Design. According to Celebrate Outreach, “in Pinellas County, 329 veterans spend each night in locations not meant for habitation.” For more information or to donate to the ongoing project, visit celebrateoutreach.org.