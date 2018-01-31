Town Shores 2017 Community Association of the Year

Another award marks double trouble for Gulfport’s Town Shores Retirement Condominiums. The condo’s association has won the title of Community Association Institute Suncoast Chapter Association of the Year for 2017 – a title they have now earned twice. Town Shores was also named Association of the Year by Community Association Institute Suncoast Chapter (CAI) in 2015.

“This chapter of the National Community Association Institute represents the over 5,000 condominium and homeowner associations in both Pinellas and Pasco Counties,” said Roger Bell, General Manager of Town Shores since 2014. “So it’s a pretty big deal to be awarded this achievement once. And to get it twice in three years is unheard of.”

Town Shores is a 55 and over community built in the 1970s overlooking Boca Ciega Bay. It is now home to over 2,000 residents on a 51-acre property, governed by a Board of Directors. Aside from the 1,327 homes, the property has places onsite for residents to kayak, swim, fish, work out and play sports like bocce ball, shuffleboard and tennis. These amenities in combination with a “facelift,” as Bell calls it, earned it Association of the Year in 2015.

Cosmetic retouches to the property, including a new landscaping company, fresh coats of paint and the founding of an Activities Committee were just the start of improvements to Town Shores from 2015 to 2017.

In 2016, the property underwent a reserve study, a careful examination of all of the things a Homeowners Association is responsible for, everything to pools to roads.

“This led us to a long road of fixing many things we didn’t know [were] broken,” said Bell. After the study, Town Shores fixed two seawalls, two pools, reconstructed a dock, attended to electrical issues and fixed the roof of the clubhouse. Although these repairs contributed to the 2017 win, said Bell, it wasn’t always easy for the board to come to conclusions and progress.

“It wasn’t pleasant, and our patience naturally wore thin and we agreed to disagree quite often, but somehow those folks that served on the Board of Directors ended up working together to make the correct and best decisions for this community,” said Bell. “And it shows.”

In a speech on January 4, 2018 Laura Hagan, the Executive Director for CAI praised the association and its work in 2017 “in spite of Hurricane Irma.” Hagan also spoke of the improved community vibe of Town Shores in 2017.

“The four board members elected in 2017 presented a positive, unified, open approach to the management and staff,” said Hagan. “This example of unity within our community paved the way for some amazing results in 2017!”