T
Four friends and a silent partner in the form of a naked female mannequin combined efforts to advertise a yard sale curbside in the 2600 block of Miriam Street in the Marina District, and to make sure that everyone who stopped by had a good laugh. Radio channel 107.3 was pumped through a vehicle sound system as part of the ambiance. From left, Danette DiCristo of Seminole, the DJ of the day and a veteran of the Mustang Flea Market; homeowner Tracy Jameson; Vicki Roach, a neighbor; and Tamy Jameson, Tracy’s sister who is also a Gulfport resident. “Everybody chips in and kind of does their thing,” said Tracy, who is in the process of moving to Gulfport from upstate New York. “We planned this whole thing at 1 a.m. at O’Maddy’s,” while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
he bi-annual citywide yard sale in Gulfport was Saturday, March 18 with 129 homeowners registering for free to appear in the official treasure-hunting advertising brochure and map that organized addresses by geographic districts. Dozens of other residents also participated in the dawn to dusk event.
Non-residents were invited to join the day of sales by donating $10 to the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on 15th Ave. S. for a display area in their parking lot.
Also in Gulfport, regular permit-free yard sales are allowed on the first Saturday of each month.
After the sales, vendors are invited to donate small items that did not sell, like costume jewelry and electronics, to the Gulfport Senior Center. The center holds a flea market on the first Friday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. To find out more or to schedule a drop off, contact Rachel Cataldo, the center’s supervisor, at 727-893-1231.
In the 2200 block of 56th St. S., it was a family thing. From left, Cindy Pollock and her sister Carol Feuer, both of Gulfport, hold a hunting moose décor item that is missing one antler. “I found it at a yard sale we were helping with and at the time and I didn’t know it was a toilet paper holder,” said Pollock. “It was just a funny thing.” Pollock and three siblings are veteran yard salers but Saturday, March 18 was her first time hosting one because, she said, “I’m going to put my house up for sale.”
Patrick Thompson, a retired flooring contractor, schoolteacher and coach, decided it was time to part with some of his tools that included a variety of electric drills, saws, a hand-operated tile scribe and a gas-powered generator. He shared the yard sale space with homeowner Carol Scoville in the 2300 block of 23rd Ave. S. “He’s got all kinds of tools and I’m specializing in brick-a-brack, whatever, and presents I’ve gotten for Christmas that I never used,” said Scoville.