The bi-annual citywide yard sale in Gulfport was Saturday, March 18 with 129 homeowners registering for free to appear in the official treasure-hunting advertising brochure and map that organized addresses by geographic districts. Dozens of other residents also participated in the dawn to dusk event.

Non-residents were invited to join the day of sales by donating $10 to the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on 15th Ave. S. for a display area in their parking lot.

Also in Gulfport, regular permit-free yard sales are allowed on the first Saturday of each month.

After the sales, vendors are invited to donate small items that did not sell, like costume jewelry and electronics, to the Gulfport Senior Center. The center holds a flea market on the first Friday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon. To find out more or to schedule a drop off, contact Rachel Cataldo, the center’s supervisor, at 727-893-1231.