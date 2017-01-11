Treasure Island Candidates Announced

The qualifying period for the 2017 city of Treasure Island Municipal Election ended at noon on January 4. There are five candidates running for seats in three districts. The Gabber has printed bios as submitted by the candidates. All local municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In the coming weeks, the Gabber will be devoting more coverage to individual candidates and elections in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

District 1, Isle of Capri

Phil Collins

Phil Collins is the current vice mayor of Treasure Island, and a 35-year resident of the Isle of Capri. He has served on the Board of Commissioners for the past 14 consecutive years, including his five terms as vice mayor. Collins served as the delegate, and/or alternate, of the Barrier Island Conference (Big-C) for five years, previously serving on the Treasure Island Planning and Zoning Board for two years. Collins was a four-year honorably discharged veteran of the US Army Security Agency (military branch of NSA) in 1971, serving as a cytologist, and is a weekly volunteer at Bay Pines VA Hospital. He is an Eckerd College graduate and a retired business owner of 35 years.

Deborah Toth

Deborah Toth is a long-time resident of Treasure Island, having lived there for over 30 years. A Registered Nurse, Toth recently completed her Masters in nursing, graduating magna cum laude from the University of Phoenix School of Nursing. She is currently employed as a Surgical Clinical Coordinator at Bay Pines VHA where her responsibility is proven daily by ensuring that veterans have safe and positive surgical outcomes. She likes to fish, kayak and swim. A bird-watcher, she enjoys kayaking around the islands in John’s Pass where there are many nesting birds and ospreys diving for fish.

District 2, Isle of Palm

Larry Lunn

Running unopposed.

No bio submitted.

District 3, Paradise Island

Patrick “Pat” Jeffares

Pat Jeffares has been a resident homeowner in Treasure Island for 30 years. Married to his wife, Donna, for 33 years, they have two children: John, 29, a Coast Guard Lieutenant and Chelsea, 25, a Sun Trust assistant. He has worked as a liability claims representative for Geico Insurance Company for 26 years. His community service includes volunteering for the Treasure Island Volunteer Fire Department and C.E.R.T. Team for 28 years, Southwest Little League Coach, volunteer high school softball coach at Lakewood High School 2009–2010, Keswick High School 2011–2012 and Eckerd College softball sportscaster 2013– 2015. His Interests include bicycling and bowling.

Ralph Kennedy

Ralph Kennedy is a native Floridian and resident of Paradise Island. He has held leadership roles in the utility industry for over 30 years with management experience in labor, meter technologies and infrastructure maintenance operations. He was a NCAA student athlete drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers and received a BA degree in Marketing and Business Administration from St. Leo University. He is a former Progress Energy executive and currently is employed by Grid One Solutions, Inc., an Asplundh Tree Expert subsidiary, overseeing operations in seven states and is accountable for approximately 35 million meter reads and half-million meter services orders annually. He is an avid runner and enjoys playing tennis at Treasure Bay.