Treasure Island Kite Festival Takes Off 

The sky was filled with dragons, jellyfish and stingrays November 10 and 11 at the Veterans Day Fall Fly on Treasure Island Beach, behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort.

This year’s theme, “Honor America’s Veterans,” featured red, white and blue kites in myriad creative displays.

Lessons, musically guided flying, kite games, group displays and night flying were spread throughout the two-day event.

While the event featured no competitions, there will be a Treasure Island Kite Festival & Sport Kite Competition in the same location. Many fliers attended in order to prepare for the January 13 to 14 tournament.