Tropical Storm Nestor Soaks the Town

On the morning of Friday, October 18, Tropical Storm Nestor became the 14th named north Atlantic storm of this year’s hurricane season. Though its northeasterly path through the Gulf of Mexico remained north of the Bay area, from Friday night into Saturday morning its feeder bands gusted through with hours of tornado warnings and rain saturated local yards. Comparing the results of three rain gauges in his yard, Gulfport Vice Mayor Paul Ray measured 1.05 inches of rainfall before midnight on Friday and 3.5 inches by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for a total of a little over 4.5 inches. He lives west of 58th Street South and north of Gulfport Boulevard South. In comparison, Karen Vanderbeek recorded 7.5 inches in her yard between Friday evening and Saturday morning, October 19 at 9 a.m. She lives on the other side of the city, just south of Gulfport Boulevard South and west of 49th Street South. Williams Pier, 5400 Shore Blvd. S., was void of most people and wildlife just after dawn on Saturday as white caps in Boca Ciega Bay splashed the pilings and boardwalk boat ramp area.