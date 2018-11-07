‘True Gulfport Icon’ Found Dead in Home

She was all business when it came to identifying details and organizing publicity or volunteers for Gulfport events. She liked her morning coffee from Stella’s strong and had a dry sense of humor that sparkled from her eyes even when she was talking shop.

Terry Foster, 68, of Gulfport also loved animals, especially her Jack Sprat Sparrow-Foster Rescue Dog who often accompanied her around town.

On Tuesday morning, November 6, a personal friend and business associate found Foster dead from natural causes in her home.

Suzie King, owner of SIK Promotions in Gulfport, became concerned because her texts and telephone calls to Foster were unanswered. Also, Foster had not published any posts on Facebook for 24 hours, which was unusual.

Social media was Foster’s profession at all hours of each day and night.

The last event she volunteered at was Woofstock on Saturday, November 3 where she was selling pub crawl and raffle tickets at a table located at Salty’s Gulfport Bar.

“She volunteered for everything and tried to get everybody involved in all the events we were doing,” said King. “She was instrumental in getting the word out about events and soliciting volunteers. Her death is a big loss to our community. She was a true Gulfport icon.”

When Foster wasn’t working or volunteering, she preferred to be in her own world with her pets or sharing time with friends.

“She snorted when she laughed, loved handmade soaps and was an amazing Italian-cookie baker,” said King.

Mike and Gini Fagan, who co-own the Gulfport Beach Bazaar, are caring for Jack, her dog. They also knew Foster both as personal friends and business associates.

“I don’t think the people in this town are going to realize how important she was until now because everything related to social media went through her,” said Mike. “She was always trying to get the correct facts and details for anything Gulfport.”

Foster’s meticulousness showed “she really cared for the town” because she insisted on “good information,” said Gini. “People don’t realize how important that is.

“Behind her hard exterior that most saw, those close to her knew her hilarious sense of humor and soft heart for animals.”

Foster also worked with members of local non-profits like the Gulfport Neighbors and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber (GMC).

“Terry was my details hero,” said Scott Linde, GMC vice-chairperson. “In the day time, you could often find her in the back office of the Welcome Center assembling, sorting and organizing or at the front desk talking to visitors. What you did not see was the boxes of materials I would drop at her house and pick up the next morning collated, boxed and labeled. This was all volunteer time.

“I might have silently complained about her early morning calls to go over her concerns, but now I will miss them very much.”