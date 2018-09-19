TV Raffle to Benefit Historical Society

Stacey Purcell, right, realtor and owner of Gulfport Realty, along with Alison Warner, sales associate, showcase a 49-inch Hitachi flat panel television set they are raffling for charity. All of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit Gulfport Historical Society, which runs the local History Museum, as they work toward their goal of raising $30,000 to digitally archive selected periodicals, photographs and documents, said Purcell. The museum survived a fire on Sunday, September 3 and the society has since emphasized a fundraising campaign that will allow them to safeguard key portions of the collection. Tickets are $1 each of or six for $5 and are available during business hours at 5416 Gulfport Boulevard. The drawing for the winner will be held during Gulfport’s 10th-annual Holiday Hoopla event on Saturday, December 8 at 5 p.m. Participants need not be present to win, said Purcell. For more information, call Purcell at 727-744-0636.