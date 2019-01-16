Two Arrested for Public Sex in Gulfport

According to Gulfport Police, on the evening of Tuesday, January 8, Officer Selena Ramos was dispatched to the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South, near Veteran’s Park, in reference to a man and woman engaging in sex acts in the roadway.

Police said that as Ramos arrived on the scene, she observed the couple’s behavior. Ramos also “spoke with the calling party who stated they were having oral sex and sexual intercourse in the street and on [a] vehicle.”

Thomas Edward Lewis, 58, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. According to WFLA News Channel 8, Lewis is a 34-year veteran of St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue Station 10, 2800 30th Ave. N., with the current rank of lieutenant and was off duty at the time of his arrest.

On Wednesday, January 9 at 2:46 a.m., Lewis posted a bond of $150 and was released, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest record.

News Channel 8 reports that, according to a fire department statement, “the behavior, while off duty, and subsequent arrest of Lewis goes against our very character of public service. Our most valued asset is the public trust. There is a higher standard to which we are held, on and off duty. Actions such as those noted in the arrest report are unacceptable by any member of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, especially by a person in a long-held position of leadership as in this case.

“St. Petersburg Fire Administration is doing a thorough investigation into the incident and Lewis will face professional consequences pending the investigation. The Fire Chief will determine the appropriate level of discipline and administer such.”

Lewis is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Also arrested was Penny Marie Snoots, 56, of Goodland, Florida on two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana along with lewd and lascivious behavior.

On Wednesday, January 9 at 7:18 a.m., Snoots posted a bond of $300 and was released, according to an arrest record.