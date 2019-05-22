Victoria Jorgensen: Gulfport’s Feminist Filmmaker 

It’s not unusual for people to be moved to tears after viewing Victoria Jorgensen’s art.

The 64-year-old artist and filmmaker has traveled across the globe, premiering her short movies in film festivals and creating images that speak to women’s strength.

These days, she spends her days in Gulfport, but she’s not done creating.

“The emotion of women is really what moves me,” Jorgensen said. “All my stories are from a female point of view.”

The Tampa Bay-based artist began her film career after graduating from the University of South Florida in 1977. And, while she dabbles in art installations and photography, she always returns to her true passion.

“I fell in love with film,” Jorgensen said. “I really did.”

Creations

Jorgensen’s newest short film, “The Magic Hour,” which debuted in February 2019 at Festivale 50 in Largo, truly embodies her artistic style. The filmmaker follows six local women, all between the ages of 62 and 81, and dives into the pressures, joys and pains of being caught in the “Third Age.”

Though “The Magic Hour” was created with funds from the Pinellas Community Foundation ACT II Artist Grant, Jorgensen is the director and producer of A Movie Productions, her personal production company that started in 2003.

“We discuss everything from sex to what these women really just do on a day-to-day basis,” said Jorgensen.

The “Third Age,” or the period of time between retirement and becoming gracefully elderly, is an understated theme in Jorgensen’s other work, including her film, “Tiny Bacteria.”

That film, which was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in May of 2017, delves into novelist Martha Gellhorn’s life for about a minute and 30 seconds, and explores what it’s like for a woman to “age in place” and come to realizations on their own.

Aside from her many other films that have been featured at various festivals, Jorgensen enjoys creating art installations from time to time.

Last year, at a one-night event in Tampa – The Art of Women: A Celebration of Empowerment, in honor of Women’s History Month – Jorgensen premiered her art installation turned “film experience” to the public and got a very emotional response.

According to the artist, her installation brought viewers, one at a time, into a tiny, dark room with a person-sized screen broadcasting a man who was harassing and verbally abusing the single audience member.

“One woman would not even come out of the booth,” Jorgensen said. “I knew people would be affected, but so many were really, really moved.”

Between shooting and searching the Bay Area for subjects, Jorgensen spends her days in Gulfport sailing and taking care of her new puppy.

“Since I moved to Gulfport, I’ve been treated so well,” the artist said. “I enjoy it here, and so many people are fond of dogs and life.”