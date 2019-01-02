Website Makes Skyway Updates Easier

A traffic-related website for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge recommended by the Florida Department of Transportation, fl511.com, includes closure information but takes a few mouse clicks to navigate the complex interface. An easier, free and privately administered alternative is skywaybridgestatus.com, which is maintained by web developer Ian Nerney. It is also automatically updated every five minutes and includes weather conditions for the north and south portions of the bridge. The non-government website initiative is “aimed at helping Tampa Bay commuters plan for closures of the bridge,” said Nerney. “This web application actively collects real-time weather and traffic data from reputable sources” including FL511 and the Weather Underground. For mobile closure information, Nerney will begin offering notifications by text and email beginning in February 2019.