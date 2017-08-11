What is one of your favorite sounds in nature?

Peter Roos, St. Pete Beach: “Seabirds. I live on the water and I’m out there throwing my net for my cat who loves nothing better than fish. I’ve been doing this for about 20 years. The sounds of the Great Blue Herons and the pelicans and the seagulls are like music.”
Shirley Theriault, Gulfport: “A Screech Owl because they are gentle creatures and tend to be around Wood Ibis Park [in Gulfport]. I’ve lived here since I was 13 so I’ve seen the park evolve from having no pond to having one and all the Mother Nature things around it.”
Verna Witusik, Gulfport: “The woodpeckers pecking on my trees in my backyard because I know they’re eating bugs. And, the sound of waves at Myrtle Beach, North Carolina and Lake Erie in Ohio when I was about 5 years old. Lake Erie was still nice then. You could play in that cold lake.”
Chrisan Herrod, Gulfport: “I love the sound of birds. I love a Blue Bird. I love a Cardinal. I even enjoy the squawking of the green parrots that come around our house. And, I enjoy the little ‘chip-chip-chip’ of the squirrels too. All of that! Bird sounds are peaceful. They’re great entertainers.”