Gulfport diners were out in full force on Thursday, April 27 to support Dining Out for Life, a nationwide fundraiser that supports local HIV/AIDS organizations and their programs. Every restaurant in Gulfport donated a portion of their proceeds to Empath Partners in Care (EPIC). Dining Out for Life volunteer ambassadors greeted each diner, making sure they knew about the program, providing envelopes for donations in addition to the percentage of each check that the restaurant contributed.

Carol Farrell, Alison Solomon, Marge Keller and Carol Vitelli had breakfast at Stella’s, where Dining Out for Life volunteer ambassador Brian Liggins told diners about the EPIC and its services.

“It’s important to support funding for HIV/AIDS programs. We’re dining because we support the cause,” said Vitelli.

“We appreciate that Stella’s and all the other restaurants contribute proceeds to the event every year,” added Solomon.

Gulfport restaurants were crowded all day. Many diners went out in groups and were clearly having a good time. By evening, some restaurants were on a wait time of over an hour for diners who did not have reservations.

“The support in Gulfport is overwhelming every year,” said Liggins. “But this is Gulfport. This is what we do.”