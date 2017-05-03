Carol Farrell, Alison Solomon, Marge Keller and Carol Vitelli had breakfast at Stella’s, where Dining Out for Life volunteer ambassador Brian Liggins told diners about the EPIC and its services.
“It’s important to support funding for HIV/AIDS programs. We’re dining because we support the cause,” said Vitelli.
“We appreciate that Stella’s and all the other restaurants contribute proceeds to the event every year,” added Solomon.
Gulfport restaurants were crowded all day. Many diners went out in groups and were clearly having a good time. By evening, some restaurants were on a wait time of over an hour for diners who did not have reservations.
“The support in Gulfport is overwhelming every year,” said Liggins. “But this is Gulfport. This is what we do.”