When It Rains, They Wear Blue



Shelley Bowden and Chancie, 3, of St. Petersburg, enjoy their daily walk along First Avenue North near 58th Street N. on Monday, July 30. Chancie was a street dog in Puerto Rico and was rescued after Hurricane Maria, in October of 2017, said Bowden. “She hates the rain,” said Bowden. “She feels better when she’s in the raincoat.” Bowden didn’t plan to have Chancie’s coat match hers. “This is what they had in her size that wasn’t dark blue.” Monday afternoon, the area temperature was a cool 78 degrees with light rain and a 10 mph breeze. The Weather Channel’s 15-day local forecast calls for a wet week with a chance of thunderstorms through Saturday.