Windy Landing 

An osprey practices two-point crosswind landings in its nest above the Gulfport Lions Club on a cloudy Tuesday, May 23 with sustained winds at 17 miles per hour gusting to 25 out of the southwest. Gulfport and the surrounding area is experiencing a drought, so windy days like this one are welcomed when they signal that a cold front is approaching, which will increase rain chances over the next few days. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the weather through Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 will feature thunderstorms, cooler than normal temperatures and a dose of sunshine.