Winners on the Sand and Sea

The City of Gulfport Recreation Division’s annual Family Sand Sculpture Contest brought out several talented sculptors. The contest theme was “Red, White and Blue.” The top three winners were the Hunter Family (Hermit Crab), the Adelson Family (Top Hat) and the Tressler Family (Volcano). The Recreation Division would like to congratulate the top three winners and thank all who participated.

Meanwhile, early in the day, the Gulfport Marina held their annual Fishing Derby during the city’s 4th of July celebration and anglers of all ages showed up to fight for the biggest fish. The top five winners were CJ Scott age 6, Baron Bowden age 8, Krieger Brasseale age 10, Julia Reed age 11 and Jacqueline Brasseale age 13. The Gulfport Marina would like to congratulate the top five winners and thank all who participated. Photos courtesy of the City of Gulfport.