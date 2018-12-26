Flags were snapping to full attention and at the north dock of the Town Shores condominium complex in Gulfport, a moored sailboat’s headsail shredded in the fierce sustained and gusting winds. Some locals are calling the storm of December 20 and 21, the “Wintercane of 2018.” At 7:49 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Tweeted that the Skyway Bridge was closed due to sustained winds of 57 mph with gusts to 64 mph. By 9 a.m., the FHP reported that the winds at the bridge were 68 mph with gusts to 78 mph. The sustained winds for a category 1 hurricane range from 74 mph to 95 mph. This photo was taken at about noon on Friday, December 21 and within minutes after it was taken, a large section of sail fabric ripped loose and landed near the break wall.