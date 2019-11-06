Witches Walk, Dance on Halloween

About 100 people attended the 3rd-annual Gulfport Witches Walk on Thursday night, October 31 as those in costume shook their broomsticks, umbrellas and staffs in sync in front of the Village Courtyard stage to the beat of an amplified dance song that many had been practicing. Shaun Silverleaf, foreground right in purple, was in costume as a wizard and was carrying a broom that had a stick-shift diagram on the handle signifying “five in the air.” Libby Higdon organized the gathering that featured a group dance for the first time. After the dance, many smaller groups of witches and their colleagues made their way around the business district to celebrate the holiday.