Becky Gilmore, Roger Gilmore and Deborah Roberto speed to shore after competing in the 7th Annual Women’s Challenge Regatta on Saturday, April 27. Aside from the one man on board, both Gilmore and Roberto competed in the marine competition. The regatta, hosted by the Rhumb Runners at Boca Ciega Yacht Club, 4600 Tifton Drive South, featured vessels crewed solely by women. “We didn’t win,” Becky Gilmore said. “But it was an adventure!”