Women’s March Comes to Gulfport

The courtyard at Vintage Small Bites and Wine Lounge, 2914 Beach Blvd. S., was filled with chants and colorful political signs before the first annual Women’s March on Gulfport on Saturday, January 19.

After nearly 200 people arrived draped in feminist gear, the march spread down Beach Boulevard to the Casino Ballroom and back.

“I’ve been waiting 63 years for this,” said Liz Sherman, a marcher in the walk. “This is an outage what’s happening to America.”

The entire event was a part of #WomensWave, the third annual protest march in whatever city is willing.

This is the first time the “wave” has come to Gulfport, and organizers say it won’t be the last.

“Let’s make this a tradition,” said event leader Susan Koeing.

The march was hosted by Gulfport businesses Piccolino Prosécco Bar, Vintage Small Bites and Wine Lounge and Ohlendorf, Atelier.