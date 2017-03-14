Wondering Where to Vote?

Posted by: the Gabber in Community March 14, 2017

Here are the polling locations for the March 14 municipal elections for Gulfport, St. Pete Beach and South Pasadena, including changes for residents in some precincts. Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here for the county Supervisor of Elections office.

Gulfport

203   Gulfport City Hall    2401 53 St. S.

206* Gulfport City Hall    2401 53 St. S.

207* Gulfport City Hall    2401 53 St. S.

208   Gulfport Rec Center    5730 Shore Blvd. S.

209   Gulfport Neighborhood Center    1617 49 St. S.

210    Gulfport Neighborhood Center    1617 49 St. S.

218*  Gulfport City Hall     2401 53 St. S.

 

St. Pete Beach

402* Warren Webster Community Center
1500 Pass-A-Grille Way

403* Warren Webster Community Center
1500 Pass-A-Grille Way

404 St. Pete Beach Municipal Building
7701 Boca Ciega Dr.

405 St. Pete Beach Municipal Building
7701 Boca Ciega Dr.

 

South Pasadena (Single location)

214 South Pasadena City Hall
7047 Sunset Dr. S.

*Indicates change in polling location for that precinct.

