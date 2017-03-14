Wondering Where to Vote?

Here are the polling locations for the March 14 municipal elections for Gulfport, St. Pete Beach and South Pasadena, including changes for residents in some precincts. Polls will be open on election day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here for the county Supervisor of Elections office.

Gulfport

203 Gulfport City Hall 2401 53 St. S.

206* Gulfport City Hall 2401 53 St. S.

207* Gulfport City Hall 2401 53 St. S.

208 Gulfport Rec Center 5730 Shore Blvd. S.

209 Gulfport Neighborhood Center 1617 49 St. S.

210 Gulfport Neighborhood Center 1617 49 St. S.

218* Gulfport City Hall 2401 53 St. S.

St. Pete Beach

402* Warren Webster Community Center

1500 Pass-A-Grille Way

403* Warren Webster Community Center

1500 Pass-A-Grille Way

404 St. Pete Beach Municipal Building

7701 Boca Ciega Dr.

405 St. Pete Beach Municipal Building

7701 Boca Ciega Dr.

South Pasadena (Single location)

214 South Pasadena City Hall

7047 Sunset Dr. S.

*Indicates change in polling location for that precinct.