Woofstock Benefits Canine Cancer Charity

F
PawsPort pub-crawl participants Sarah Goldey of Lakeland, left, and Janet Hale of St. Petersburg were featuring Russ, left, and Randy who are German Shepherds available for adoption through the non-profit Healy Pack German Shepherd Dog Sactuary of St. Petersburg. For more information about the rescue, visit facebook.com/Healy-Pack-German-Shepherd-Dog-Sanctuary-106503347393123.
or the second year in a row, the Woofstock Gulfminster Pup Crawl fun-raiser took place in Gulfport’s Historic Waterfront District, Saturday, October 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The dog-friendly event based at Salty’s Gulfport Bar encouraged participants to get “decked out in 60s gear” for chances to win ribbon and trophy awards in categories designed for canines and their “hoomans.”
According to promoter Suzie King of SIK Productions, proceeds benefited Emma’s Foundation for Canine Cancer, a non-profit that heightens canine cancer awareness in addition to providing financial assistance and other resources to pet owners who are struggling to pay for the treatment of their beloved pet. The foundation is named in memory of the co-founders’ yellow lab-border collie mix who died of jaw cancer on August 19, 2010.
Participants could purchase a PawsPort pub-crawl pass, buy several different types raffle tickets, make donations to the non-profit or purchase a grilled meal, she said. O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille, Salty’s, Caddy’s Gulfport, Neptune Grill and Isabelle’s were participating businesses in the pub crawl.
Early on the morning of the event, it was discovered that the portable hamburger grill at the bar was broken, said King.
“John Riesebeck, owner of Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ in Gulfport, agreed to cook the burgers for the Bark-B-Que,” she said. “John is a great supporter of local benefits. And, Salty’s needs a donated grill so we can do this again for Get Rescued on February 22, 2020.”
At Woofstock, Diane Foss of St. Petersburg proudly displays the three awards won by Sebastian, her pet Chihuahua who is visually disabled. He won awards for Hunkiest Dude sponsored by Caddy’s Gulfport, Hippest Underdog sponsored by Neptune Grill, and Best of Show. “I used to live in Gulfport and I came today for the dogs,” she said. “He doesn’t have cancer but there are many that do. And, I want to be here to help in any way I can and donate whatever I can.” Photo by Lauri Zavala.
Rev. Bill Yanson, left, the leader of the local religious group St. Sofia Synodal Catholic Community, performed blessings of the animals at Woofstock. Also pictured are Melody Urso of Dunedin second from left, rescue dog owner and foster mom, holding Sophie, left, and Rosie along with Tina and Ron Hatin, co-founders of the event’s beneficiary non-profit, Emma’s Foundation for Canine Cancer, Inc. “We’re so excited that we got invited back,” said Tina. “Gulfport is amazing. People here are such wonderful supporters of our foundation. Everyone here loves their dogs.” The foundation is named in memory of the Hatin’s yellow lab-border collie mix who died of jaw cancer on August 19, 2010.