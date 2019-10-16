Woofstock Benefits Canine Cancer Charity

For the second year in a row, the Woofstock Gulfminster Pup Crawl fun-raiser took place in Gulfport’s Historic Waterfront District, Saturday, October 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The dog-friendly event based at Salty’s Gulfport Bar encouraged participants to get “decked out in 60s gear” for chances to win ribbon and trophy awards in categories designed for canines and their “hoomans.”

According to promoter Suzie King of SIK Productions, proceeds benefited Emma’s Foundation for Canine Cancer, a non-profit that heightens canine cancer awareness in addition to providing financial assistance and other resources to pet owners who are struggling to pay for the treatment of their beloved pet. The foundation is named in memory of the co-founders’ yellow lab-border collie mix who died of jaw cancer on August 19, 2010.

Participants could purchase a PawsPort pub-crawl pass, buy several different types raffle tickets, make donations to the non-profit or purchase a grilled meal, she said. O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille, Salty’s, Caddy’s Gulfport, Neptune Grill and Isabelle’s were participating businesses in the pub crawl.

Early on the morning of the event, it was discovered that the portable hamburger grill at the bar was broken, said King.

“John Riesebeck, owner of Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ in Gulfport, agreed to cook the burgers for the Bark-B-Que,” she said. “John is a great supporter of local benefits. And, Salty’s needs a donated grill so we can do this again for Get Rescued on February 22, 2020.”