Workshop Gives Attendees a Taste of Poetry

Gulfport Poet Laureate and Mayor Sam Henderson held a poetry workshop for poets and aspiring poets at the Gulfport Public Library on Thursday, August 31.

“Poetry is a good emotional vent and has always been a way for me to document memories for myself and the way I see the world,” Henderson said.

Everyone in attendance introduced themselves, and Henderson also introduced Margie Davis, who began the Gulfport poet laureate program two years ago with the Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Public Library.

Henderson gave a short presentation on different short forms of poetry and invited attendees to try writing a poem or two. Everyone then read the poems they had written aloud, including Henderson, and there was a short discussion about different aspects of poetry. With positive feedback from attendees, Henderson said he would host another workshop soon.