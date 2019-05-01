Yard Sale Brings Community Together 

For the first time, the Enoch Davis Recreation Center, at 1111 18th Ave. S., held a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 27.

“This is the first time we did this, and it was amazing,” said India Johnson, the recreation leader at the center. “We needed more manpower to keep it moving, but it turned out great.”

With vendors who paid $50 each to participate selling everything from used clothing to vintage lamps, the grassy area outside the Enoch Davis Recreation Center saw a lot of action on Saturday.

Around 15 community organizations also showed up to educate and support the public, including the St. Petersburg Fire Department, Florida Medicaid and UnitedHealthcare.

“We will definitely be doing this again when the weather is a little cooler,” Johnson said.