Yard Sale Brings Community Together 

F
Kathia Roberts brought her entire truck of jewelry to the Saturday, April 27th yard sale. Her brand, “Klassy Jewels” features affordable pieces from $5 to $25. “I love giving women the opportunity to feel good,” Roberts said.
or the first time, the Enoch Davis Recreation Center, at 1111 18th Ave. S., held a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 27.
“This is the first time we did this, and it was amazing,” said India Johnson, the recreation leader at the center. “We needed more manpower to keep it moving, but it turned out great.”
With vendors who paid $50 each to participate selling everything from used clothing to vintage lamps, the grassy area outside the Enoch Davis Recreation Center saw a lot of action on Saturday.
Around 15 community organizations also showed up to educate and support the public, including the St. Petersburg Fire Department, Florida Medicaid and UnitedHealthcare.
“We will definitely be doing this again when the weather is a little cooler,” Johnson said.
The St. Petersburg Fire Department came in support of the Enoch Davis Recreation Center Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 27. Firefighters Brad Williams and Teresa Bieber-Rehsi stood outside the iconic red truck during the yard sale. “I wish we could get closer but it’s hard with this big girl,” Bieber-Rehsi said.
Jessica Holmes’s booth was a hit at the community yard sale on Saturday, April 27. The vendor featured her homemade soaps that she claims help everything from sleep, love and luck. “The soaps can just help you relax too, if you want that,” Holmes said.
Shakura Dedmon, or “SupaNova” and brother Tyler Dedmon, or “Dj Dogg” played the music during the Enoch Davis Recreation Center Community Yard Sale. “I love music and we just want to make people feel something, even just at a yard sale,” Dedmon said.
Tyliyah Tolbert and Zy’on-Marie Robinson joined their families in searching for deals at the Enoch Davis Recreation Center Community Yard Sale.