‘1, 2 ,3 Light This Tree!’ 

At 7 p.m. on the dot, Monday, December 2, Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson beckoned all the joyful children to flip the switch on the holidays. On the count of three, the children of Gulfport exclaimed “Light this tree!” and all was merry and bright at Clymer Park.

“It is moments like last night that are really the thing that hold this community together and make this city the phenomenal place that it is,” said David Kanter, Gulfport resident.

Kanter moved to Gulfport last year with his wife and publicly thanked the city during Tuesday, December 3 regular council meeting for hosting the tree-lighting event.

“One of the most striking things I’ve found is the power of these sorts of ceremonies within our city, to be a gathering point of community,” said Kanter. “It was a confirmation that we made the right choice to move here.”

Children of all ages participated in the event. Gulfport Recreation Tot Time VPK singers performed “Five Little Christmas Trees” and “Santa Shark.” The children from the Gulfport Recreation School Year Child Care program sang “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Season of Love.” The Gulfport Teen Council provided guests with refreshments.

The community singalong was headed by Gulfport’s First Lady Laura Henderson with tunes like “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” with much holiday cheer.

And just like that: it’s the holiday season